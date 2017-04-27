Anonymous donor gives 60 bikes for Ottawa kids in need

Sixty kids will receive free bikeS from Ottawa police, courtesy of an anonymous donor.

The bicycles will be handed out at a Bikes for Kids event on Saturday Apr. 29 at the McNabb Community Arena.

“What this donor has done is allow us to reach out to our partners in both the school and general community to identify kids who have worked hard to overcome various different challenges in their lives,” Sgt. Adam Coakley, the Ottawa police school resource officer and the event organizer, said in a statement.

Saturday’s event includes bicycle safety lessons. Helmets, bells and reflective equipment will also be provided.