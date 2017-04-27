Anonymous donor gives 60 bikes for Ottawa kids in need
The lucky recipients will get their new rides on Saturday at the McNabb Community Arena.
Sixty kids will receive free bikeS from Ottawa police, courtesy of an anonymous donor.
The bicycles will be handed out at a Bikes for Kids event on Saturday Apr. 29 at the McNabb Community Arena.
“What this donor has done is allow us to reach out to our partners in both the school and general community to identify kids who have worked hard to overcome various different challenges in their lives,” Sgt. Adam Coakley, the Ottawa police school resource officer and the event organizer, said in a statement.
Saturday’s event includes bicycle safety lessons. Helmets, bells and reflective equipment will also be provided.
“I am hoping that with the gift of a new bike, ‘hero’ will be how they describe the officers in their neighbourhood,” the donor said in a statement. “Every kid should have a bike and what a great way to give it to them.”