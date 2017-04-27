Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appoints working group to fix Phoenix

More than a year after problems first began, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has charged a working group of cabinet ministers with fixing the Phoenix pay system.



“It is unacceptable for people to be working and not get paid. This working group will bolster the actions we have already taken, and ensure that we fulfill our commitment to the Public Service to fix the issues that have impacted employees,” Trudeau said in a statement issued Thursday morning.



Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will chair the group, which will also include Treasury Board President Scott Brison, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, acting public service minister Jim Carr, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and Steve MacKinnon, parliamentary secretary to the minister of public service.