Man found without vital signs after stabbing on Montreal Road

The incident could be the city's second homicide of the year.

Ottawa Police are investigating after a potentielly fatal stabbing on Montreal Road Thursday afternoon.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found without vital signs by paramedics and transported to hospital with severe injuries, according to paramedics.

Police received the 911 call at 3:23 p.m. and have closed an area of Montreal Road and Begin Street in Vanier for an investigation.

More to come.

