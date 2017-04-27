Man found without vital signs after stabbing on Montreal Road
The incident could be the city's second homicide of the year.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa Police are investigating after a potentielly fatal stabbing on Montreal Road Thursday afternoon.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was found without vital signs by paramedics and transported to hospital with severe injuries, according to paramedics.
Police received the 911 call at 3:23 p.m. and have closed an area of Montreal Road and Begin Street in Vanier for an investigation.
More to come.