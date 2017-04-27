Marijuana trade show comes to Ottawa

“There are going to be other people who are looking for business opportunities,” she said.

The Trudeau government announced its plan for legalizing marijuana earlier this month, and Rivet said she expects that to a major point of discussion at the show.



Besides exhibitors on the show floor, there will panels devoted to medical marijuana and the coming legal recreational-weed market.



Rivet said an event like this move to become a business just like any other.

“It’s professionalizing and keeping it within the industry.”



She said they want to be able to provide information for people about the industry and about medical marijuana.

“We are making sure people across Canada can get the information they need,” she said.



In other places where marijuana has been legalized, marijuana tourism and other side industries have sprouted up. Rivet said that could be next for Canada, but right now they have to deal with the challenge in front of them.