Mayor Jim Watson sets stakes for NHL bet on Ottawa Senators series

Mayor Jim Watson has set the stakes with the mayor of New York over the upcoming series between the Rangers and the Senators.

Watson confirmed on twitter that if Ottawa wins the series, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will send New York City Bagels, wear a Senators jersey and plant a maple tree in his city.



If the Senators lose, Watson will send de Blasio egg rolls from Golden Palace, wear a Rangers jersey and plant a tree from New York here in Ottawa.



Watson had a similar bet with the charges d’affaires at the U.S Embassy Elizabeth Moore Aubin that netted him a Boston Cream Pie when the Senators beat Boston.