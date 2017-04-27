NAC Orchestra hits the road for Canada 150 tour

Ottawa’s National Arts Centre orchestra played in St. John's on Wednesday, the first date of a Canada 150 cross-country tour.

The tour marks the first time the orchestra has performed in all provinces and territories in a calendar year since 2000, said Genevieve Cimon, the NAC’s director of music education.

“For Canada’s sesquicentennial, it’s really such an amazing opportunity to connect with Canadians right across the country and celebrate youth and educators and future leaders,” she said.

Cimon, who is on the tour, said the orchestra will put on at least a dozen educational events at every stop.

“I think our musicians take great pride in being able to fulfil that role,” Cimon said. “I think we’re also very humbled to be able to learn from the people we meet, so we are just as enriched as the people we meet.”