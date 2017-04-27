Ottawa police seek suspects in December home invasion

Ottawa police have identified three suspects in a December home invasion on Stewart Street.

A phone, undisclosed amount of cash and a debit card were taken form the home, police say.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three men: a black male in his early 20s wearing a black jacket and grey hooded jacket underneath; a thin black male in his early 20s wearing a jacket with red and white lettering with striped sleeves; and a Middle Eastern male, age 20, wearing a winter vest over a black coat.