Murray Pam's playoff wrap-up: Sens-Rangers Game 1

1. The Senators launched everything and then some at Lundqvist, garnering 43 shots on goal plus another 26 that were either blocked by Rangers defenseman or near misses. The team set a post-season franchise record with 21 shots in the first period. The Senators 43-shot mark equalled their total in Game 5 versus the Bruins — a game went to double overtime.

2. Derick Brassard and Karlsson led the team with five shots and eight attempts each. Ben Harpur was the only Senator not to tally a shot on goal.

3. If it hadn’t been for the play of Lundqvist, the Rangers could have trailed by two or three after one period.

4. The Senators power play that's been criticized, and rightly so at various times during the season, has scored timely goals of late. Bobby Ryan notched the tying goal in Game 6 versus the Bruins. While Clarke MacArthur netted the series-winning overtime marker with the man advantage.

5. Dzingel's goal in Game 1 evened the score, setting the stage for the third period.

6. Senators coach Guy Boucher made a subtle line change late in the second period that appeared to give his club momentum. Boucher swapped Viktor Stalberg and Dzingel. The trio of Dzingel-Zack Smith-Tommy Wingels injected renewed energy and, as Boucher said, "set the tone for the other lines."

7. All seven of the Senators 2017 post-season games have been decided by one goal. In fact all seven were tied at some point in the third period. The team's ability to keep their poise in tense situations attests to how much this franchise has grown under Boucher and his staff.

8. What can one say about Erik Karlsson? The Senators captain can do it all at both ends of the ice. Karlsson's game-winning shot from along the red line beat Lundqvist over his left shoulder. He pulled the same trick just a few weeks earlier.