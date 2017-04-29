Murray Pam's playoff wrap-up: Senators-Rangers, Game 2

The Sens lead their second-round series 2-0 after Jean-Gabriel Pageau stunned the Rangers with his fourth goal of the game at 2:54 of the second overtime period.

1. Pageau's four-goal performance set a franchise playoff record. The Gatineau native is now responsible for two of the greatest individual feats in Senators playoff annals. His hat trick in a decisive 6-1 2013 Game 3 victory over the Canadiens launched the now-famous "Pageau, Pageau, Pageau" chant.

2. The 24-year-old is listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds. But Pageau appears shorter and plays taller than his size. His ability to crash the net and tip a pair of clutch third-period markers illustrates this.

3. Senators coach Guy Boucher said Pageau is a guy everyone wants to play on a line with. Erik Karlsson calls him a "character player." Dion Phaneuf claims Pageau is "the heart and soul of this team."

4. The Senators power play proved powerless, going 0 for 4 with nary a shot on goal. In fact the PP was minus-2 as the Rangers capitalized, netting two shorthanded goals.

5. Craig Anderson wasn't at his best in Game 2, allowing three goals in the second period. However, the Rangers could've tallied five or six as Michal Grabner, Oscar Lindberg and J.T. Miller had glorious scoring opportunities thwarted by the Senators netminder.

6. Blueliner Brady Skjei netted a pair for the Blueshirts. The 23-year-old atoned himself for not being able to contain Mike Hoffman’s hard cut to the net, which resulted in Marc Methot's first goal this season, in 76 games. Skjei now has a team-high four post-season goals.

7. The Senators proved Lundqvist is human. The veteran goalie entered the contest with a playoff goals against average of 1.70 and a .948 save percentage. The "King" was beaten six times on only 34 shots.

8. Kyle Turris played 27:47 for the Senators and was responsible for keeping the game alive in the first extra frame. Turris stopped a sure goal off Rangers Rick Nash's wraparound attempt.

9. Boucher displayed the utmost confidence in the defence pairing of newcomers Ben Harpur and Fredrik Claesson. Neither defender showed any jitters and each earned his first career playoff assist and point.