Bargain hunters find deals at OC Transpo lost and found sale

Bargain hunters were out early Saturday to sort through all that was left behind on OC Transpo buses in the past year.



Germaine Gallant said she found great deals at the OC Transpo lost-and-found sale on Saturday.

“I found everything from iPod shuffles, professional towels, art portfolios-- they’re like $200 I got it for $10.”

Gallant said that although the sale started at noon, she and a friend were the first ones in line at 7:30 a.m. to make sure they didn’t miss a good deal.

The biennial OC Transpo lost-and-found sales let members of the public shop for all the things others have lost on Ottawa public transit over the last six months. Proceeds from the sale go to Heartwood House, a community of 18 smaller Ottawa charities.

Moe Moloughney, executive director of Heartwood House, said the sales have been going on since 2002 and most items sell for between 25 cents and $5. She said the sales are a good opportunity for both bargain hunters and Heartwood House.

“We reunite about 10,00 to 11,000 people a year with their lost items,” she said. “The rest go into the sale or go to charitable organizations we work with.”

Ryan Alekhin said he agreed it’s a good opportunity for finding a bargain on expensive items. He said he bought a new Samsung smartphone for $250, a phone case, a pair of sunglasses, and a PlayStation 4 controller.

Other items for sale included hockey sticks, a single bicycle tire, and bowling balls.

“I went in with the premise of you could probably get a phone for cheap but suddenly I found a lot of other things that you could buy for very cheap and that was really cool,” he said. “I expected this to be a smaller sale but there were a lot more items than I thought at first.”