Early morning fire leaves one person injured after cat rescue

An early morning fire in Overbrook resulted in one person being taken to hospital.

Fire Services received multiple 911 calls of smoke and flames coming from 413 King George Street in Overbrook on Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m.

On arrival firefighters were met with smoke and flames coming from the basement unit of the two-storey semi-detached brick house.

A search of the building confirmed no one was inside. One adult had injuries on his hands caused by broken glass while trying to save their cat inside the home. The patient was treated by paramedic and taken to hospital.

The other occupants of the building – three teenagers and one other adult – have been displaced but are being aided by Salvation Army and Red Cross.