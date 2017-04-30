Ecology Ottawa looking to grow tree program
Group giving away free trees to get more planted on private property.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ecology Ottawa has started a new program to get thousands of trees planted on private property in Ottawa.
Graham Saul, the group’s executive director, said they aim to give out 10,000 to 20,000 saplings of different varieties for people to plant in backyards or on front lawns.
The tree give-away is part of a larger campaign started in 2014 to have 1 million trees planted in Ottawa for Canada 150. He said the give-away fills the hole in the original campaign of putting trees on private property.
“A lot of the land in the city is in the hands of private property owners so it’s essential that private property owners participate in the replanting process,” he said.
Saul said another goal is to combat the emerald ash borer, a bug which he said has killed hundreds of thousands of trees in Ottawa.
“The city’s tree populations have been devastated by the emerald ash borer, which is killing pretty much every ash in the city,” he said. “On a broad scale it’s actually millions of trees.”
Saul said Ecology Ottawa is looking for community partners to help them give out saplings for people to plant themselves. He said there are many benefits to having a robust tree population in urban areas of the city, including shade, homes for animals, and health benefits for humans.