Five things to know if you're moving into a new apartment

For renters, May 1 isn’t just the start of a new month – it’s often the start of a new lease in Ottawa.

If you’re living in one of Ontario’s 1.2 million rental homes, here’s what you should know before you carry the first box across the threshold.

1) The Human Rights Code says that all people in Ontario have the equal opportunity to access housing, no matter your immigration status, religion, race, sex, gender identity, ability or whether you have children.

2) Once you move in, your landlord is required by the Residential Tenancies Act to give 24-hour notice before entering the home (and they can only enter between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.), except for emergencies.

3) Rent can be raised once every 12 months, and your landlord is required to give 90 days written notice.

4) The Ontario Government decides rent increase guidelines annually – it was 1.5 per cent in 2017. Rent increases above the guideline must be approved by the Landlord and Tenant Board.

5) Last week, the Ontario government introduced new legislation to help keep rental costs down and strengthen protections for tenants.

“We can’t stand by and watch as people in Ontario face dramatic rent increases and remain vulnerable to unfair practices,” Minister of Housing Chris Ballard said in a statement.