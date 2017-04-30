Man charged in ‘violent’ robbery and stabbing

Ottawa police have charged one man after what they called a “violent personal robbery” early Thursday morning on Arlington Street, near Bronson Avenue.

According to police, a male victim was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition with multiple knife wounds after an attack along the 400 block of Arlington Street around 6:20 a.m.

Police say the victim had been in a dispute when his assailant “produced a knife, stabbed the victim several times, and robbed him of cash and cigarettes,” according to a release.