NCC seeks public input on additional 110 km of proposed official trails

The National Capital Commission is asking the public for feedback on a new plan to add another 110 km of trails inside Gatineau Park, which it hopes will satisfy rogue trail users.

“The unofficial trail network that has developed over the years is having a significant environmental impact on sensitive habitats in this conservation park,” reads the NCC’s statement on the consultation.

“To address this issue, we are seeking to reduce the overall negative impacts on the Park’s ecological health, while improving the trail network to meet user needs,” it continues.

Right now the NCC offers 200 km of official trails for hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing and skiing.

The new proposed network would add another 110 km of trails, based off of the advice of groups that have developed and use the current rogue system.

After a public consultation last week, the NCC is now asking for input in an online survey. It’s part of a larger process that has been taking place during the last three years.

“The NCC did a really good job of taking input from various user groups,” said Sandra Beaubien, president of the Ottawa Mountain Biking Association.

Beaubien said many mountain bikers are looking for thinner, more technical trails that have a more rustic feel.

Much of the current network open to bikers are shared with cross-country skiers and are gravelled to facilitate grooming in the winter.

“Mountain bikers are looking for a more natural surface, just a dirt trail through to rocks and something more technical, challenging and fun,” said Beaubien. “There’s really been a lack of that on the official trails for the last ten to 20 years. It’s really exciting to have permission to ride in the future.”

Beaubien said she can’t speak for everyone, but believes the new trail network would relieve pressure on sensitive areas of Gatineau Park.