Ottawa Public Library launching public consultation on branch hours

The Ottawa Public Library is reviewing its branch hours for the first time in 15 years.

Last week, it sent out an e-mail to all current library card holders, asking them to opt-in to a review of the library’s hours of operations, set to begin in the coming weeks.

Catherine Seaman, division manager of branch operations, said the library has not done a review since just after amalgamation.

Seaman said for years, the library has gotten feedback from customers wanting different hours.

“You know, ’oh, we’d like to have more family-friendly hours, we’d like to have more Sunday hours,’ some people will send a message saying: ‘how come you’re not open Friday nights?’” she said.

The review is meant to determine what the library’s key hours should be, Seaman said, making it clear it would not lead to cut hours.

“It’s really a review of how we allocate our hours at all our different branches,” Seaman said. “We know our customers’ needs have changed over the last decade. We also know that communities have changed, demographics have changed.”

It may also lead to increased hours in the future.

If the survey indicated there was a big need for more hours, Seaman said, the library would take the information to its board for possible additional funding in future budgets.

Public polling firm, Nanos Research, will be conducting the review, which will include an online survey and focus group for current library card holders and a broader survey of the general public, some who may not have library cards, according to Seaman.

The public consultation is expected to wrap up by the end of May, Seaman said, and then the review will move on to a staff consultation.

"They know what's out there in the community and what people are asking for, as well, so we're going to try to get some input from staff," Seaman said.