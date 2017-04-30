News / Ottawa

RCAF Snowbirds and French flight team take to Ottawa skies

Two demonstration flight teams will cross from west to east at about 10:45 a.m. Monday.

The Snowbird team flying over Milton Ontario. Along with a French team, the Snowbirds will zoom across downtown Ottawa on Monday morning.

Anyone in downtown Ottawa Monday morning should be ready to look up as the Snowbirds and France’s national air demonstration team do a joint flyover of Parliament Hill.

Canada’s Snowbirds and the Patrouille de France will fly over the hill and downtown Ottawa at about 10:45 a.m.

“The Royal Canadian Air Force is delighted to welcome the Patrouille de France to Canada as we celebrate Canada’s 150 years of Confederation,” said Lieutenant-General Mike Hood, commander of the RCAF in a statement. “Canada and France have a profound connection, and our national air demonstration teams’ flying in formation is symbolic of our lasting friendship and alliance.”

The teams will fly west to east in a 17-plane formation. The Snowbirds will have 9 jets in the air and the Patrouille will have eight, with two photo-chase aircraft following.

