Road closures that may affect your commute

As construction season ramps up, the city is closing several streets starting Monday.

Here are the ones you should be aware of ahead of your commute. The City of Ottawa also keeps track of all road closures on its website.

· Lyon Street is closed from Powell Ave to Chamberlain Ave to both cars and cyclists until June 14, while the city installs water pipes and sewers. Detour signs are up.

· Greenbank Road is closed from Jockvale Road to Cambrian Road until June 9, while the city installs new sewers. Detour signs are up. Access for local traffic and emergency vehicles will remain. To access St. Joseph High School, school buses must enter Greenbank Road from the north, at Jockvale Road. Local traffic to properties at the southern end of the closure (3380 Greenbank Road and all properties to the south) must enter from the south, at Cambrian Road.