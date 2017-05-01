Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Ottawa
Downpour expected to taper off late Monday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The rain will keep coming Monday and Environment Canada is warning that could lead to localized flooding.
The agency put out a rainfall alert Monday warning that between 25 and 35 millimetres could fall before ending later this evening.
The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority warned on the weekend that this higher rainfall could bring back high water levels in the Britannia Beach and Cumberland areas.