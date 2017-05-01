Memo details OC Transpo service changes coming at the end of June
The City of Ottawa has released a memo that details the upcoming bus route and service changes coming June 25.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
More changes are coming to OC Transpo routes at the end of June.
The city is continuing to roll out its plan to renumber several bus routes and adjust some schedules, ahead of next year’s opening of the O-Train Confederation Line.
Coming June 25, the city will renumber 15 bus routes.
The memo also confirms OC Transpo will provide free service for everyone on Canada Day.
The full list of route number changes:
|
Current Route Number
|
New Route Number
|
1
|
6
|
41
|
291
|
121
|
42
|
123
|
23
|
124
|
24
|
126
|
26
|
128
|
28
|
144
|
93
|
146
|
92
|
147
|
197
|
148
|
48
|
149
|
49
|
192
|
47
|
193
|
31
|
194
|
21