Memo details OC Transpo service changes coming at the end of June

The City of Ottawa has released a memo that details the upcoming bus route and service changes coming June 25.

File photo of an OC Transpo bus.

More changes are coming to OC Transpo routes at the end of June.

The city is continuing to roll out its plan to renumber several bus routes and adjust some schedules, ahead of next year’s opening of the O-Train Confederation Line.

Coming June 25, the city will renumber 15 bus routes.

The memo also confirms OC Transpo will provide free service for everyone on Canada Day.

The full list of route number changes:

Current Route Number

New Route Number

1

6

41

291

121

42

123

23

124

24

126

26

128

28

144

93

146

92

147

197

148

48

149

49

192

47

193

31

194

21

