Memo details OC Transpo service changes coming at the end of June

More changes are coming to OC Transpo routes at the end of June.

The city is continuing to roll out its plan to renumber several bus routes and adjust some schedules, ahead of next year’s opening of the O-Train Confederation Line.

Coming June 25, the city will renumber 15 bus routes.

The memo also confirms OC Transpo will provide free service for everyone on Canada Day.

The full list of route number changes: