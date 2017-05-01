Ottawa diner serving a four-square breakfast a la J.G. Pageau

The Wellington Street Diner has introduced a new breakfast in honour of Ottawa Senator Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s four goal game against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The Pageau 4444 features four eggs, four sausages, four strips of bacon, four slices of ham, homefries, two slices of toast, and one slice of French toast. Price: $14.99.

Jeff Frost, who owns the diner, said that both the plate and the game are legendary.

“We’re going to know this for 10 years, 20 years, that Pageau scored four goals and the game winner,” he said. “I mean, he’s living the dream right now,”

Frost said the meal has been popular since the NHL tweeted about it.

The Wellington Street Diner has other Ottawa Senators themed dishes, including the Chris Wideman 6 Shooter Hash and the Mike Hoffman Bardown Benny. Frost said he would also like to do one for Dion Phaneuf in the future.

He said the Pageau 4444 will stay on the diner’s menu permanently.