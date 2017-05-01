Ottawa flyover by Snowbirds and Patrouille de France postponed
Bad weather has delayed the aerial spectacle until at least Tuesday.
The flyover of Canadian Snowbirds and Patrouille de France jets has been postponed until at least Tuesday.
The planes were scheduled to fly past Parliament Hill at 10:45 a.m. Monday, but the flight was cancelled because of bad weather. A definite time for the flyover on Tuesday has not yet been scheduled, according to a statement from the Royal Canadian Air Force.
The flight comes after the Gatineau airshow over the weekend, which celebrated Canada 150.