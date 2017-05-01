Ottawa police chief calls in OPP for outside investigation

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau has asked the OPP to investigate claims that senior officers in the Ottawa Police Service provided misleading evidence in an investigation into three officers involved in a training accident in 2014.



Bordeleau confirmed in a statement late Monday that he had asked the OPP to look into the issue after receiving a letter from defence lawyer Michael Edelson, who represents one of the three officers.



The provincial Special Investigations Unit charged the three officers following an explosion at a training incident in 2014. Those charges were then stayed last September.

The SIU is a civilian agency that conducts criminal investigations into serious injuries involving police.



Officers were using an explosively charged device used to open doors in tactical situations, but the exercise led to a large fireball, injuring several officers

Metro has learned Edelson’s letter suggests senior officers provided misleading information to the SIU investigation.



Bordeleau’s statement does not get into specifics, but it says that he was aware of some of these concerns before Monday.

“Some of the allegations in the letter were already known to the OPS and I initiated chief's complaints after the staying by the Crown of the SIU criminal charges. Those chief's complaints have been under active investigation,” the statement says.



Bordeleau’s statement also says that he felt it prudent to bring the matter forward and have another review of the case.

“Based on new information in the documentation and in the interest of transparency, I have contacted Commissioner Vince Hawkes of OPP, earlier today, and asked that all aspects of this matter be investigated by his police service.”

The letter also copies Attorney General and Minister of Community Safety Yasir Naqvi and Correctional Services Minister Marie-France Lalonde.