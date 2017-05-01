Ottawa River pathways remain closed as water levels creep back up

Pathways along the Ottawa River will remain closed for the time being, with more rain in the forecast threatening them again.



The pathways have been closed for several weeks due to high water levels along the river that put the paths under water.



Cédric Pelletier, a spokesperson for the National Capital commission, said while some drier weather last week helped the situation the rain returned.



“We did do some cleaning this weekend, but we had to stop the operations due to today’s rain,” he said.