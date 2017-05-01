Ottawa River pathways remain closed as water levels creep back up
NCC was able to clean up some paths, but rains brought river back up again.
Pathways along the Ottawa River will remain closed for the time being, with more rain in the forecast threatening them again.
The pathways have been closed for several weeks due to high water levels along the river that put the paths under water.
Cédric Pelletier, a spokesperson for the National Capital commission, said while some drier weather last week helped the situation the rain returned.
“We did do some cleaning this weekend, but we had to stop the operations due to today’s rain,” he said.
Environment Canada issued a rainfall alert on Monday as up to 35 millimetres of rain was expected. Rain was in the forecast again on Tuesday and again this coming weekend.
Pelletier said water levels will have to go down before the NCC can assess damage to the trails.
“We will see what we will get in the coming days before we are able to get back on the ground.”