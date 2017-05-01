News / Ottawa

Police asking for help locating suspect after stabbing

A man in his 40’s was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a stabbing Sunday.

Ottawa police have released the description of a suspect they say is responsible for a stabbing on Rideau Street Sunday.

The stabbing happened in the 100 block of Rideau Street, at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to a release.

A man in his 40’s was taken to hospital for a minor stab wound.

Police are looking for a Middle Eastern man, who is approximately 40 to 50 years old.

He is described as five-foot-six with curly black hair and a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a green jacket and blue jeans.

