Police asking for help locating suspect after stabbing

Ottawa police have released the description of a suspect they say is responsible for a stabbing on Rideau Street Sunday.

The stabbing happened in the 100 block of Rideau Street, at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to a release.

A man in his 40’s was taken to hospital for a minor stab wound.

Police are looking for a Middle Eastern man, who is approximately 40 to 50 years old.

He is described as five-foot-six with curly black hair and a thin build.