Police asking for help locating suspect after stabbing

A man in his 40’s was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a stabbing Sunday.
Ottawa police have released the description of a suspect they say is responsible for a stabbing on Rideau Street Sunday.
The stabbing happened in the 100 block of Rideau Street, at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to a release.
A man in his 40’s was taken to hospital for a minor stab wound.
Police are looking for a Middle Eastern man, who is approximately 40 to 50 years old.
He is described as five-foot-six with curly black hair and a thin build.
He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a green jacket and blue jeans.