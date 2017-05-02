Details of plan to close one Hwy 417 on-ramp released

A new report on the planned expansion of Highway 417 between Maitland Avenue and Island Park Drive recommends closing an on-ramp at Carling Avenue.

The report – available for public review at city hall, several libraries and at queenswayexpansioneast.com – notes the Highway 417 Carling Avenue interchange has two eastbound on-ramps, which it says is “atypical for a freeway interchange.”

It recommends permanently closing the on-ramp near Westgate Shopping Centre, used by westbound traffic on Carling Avenue to access the eastbound lane of the highway.

Construction is set to begin this summer to widen a three-kilometre stretch of Highway 417 between Maitland Avenue and Island Park Drive. The highway will go from three lanes in each direction to four.

The report notes: “the planned widening will result in operational and safety issues” because of “a significantly substandard merge condition” for the Carling Avenue eastbound on-ramp, east of Kirkwood Avenue, which it says carries three times more traffic than the other on-ramp.

Along with recommending the closure of the on-ramp to allow for “a standard-length merge lane” for the other eastbound ramp, the report recommends several improvements to Carling and Kirkwood Avenues to mitigate problems with redirected traffic.

They include: two dedicated left turn lanes on Carling Avenue westbound at Kirkwood Avenue; new traffic lights at Carling Avenue and Saigon Court; a dedicated left turn lane on Carling Avenue at Saigon Court, and the widening of Saigon Court by one lane; new sidewalks and a segregated bike lane on Carling Avenue westbound.