Ministry of Labour dropped charges last week over Ottawa police training accident

The Ontario Ministry of Labour dropped charges against Ottawa police last week over a 2014 Ottawa police training accident that is now at the centre of an OPP investigation.

The ministry initially filed workplace charges against the city and the Ottawa Police Services Board for “failure to take every reasonable precaution” following the 2014 incident, in which two paramedics and several officers were badly hurt.



The training incident involved officers’ use of an explosive device.

The charges against the city were dropped earlier, but a labour ministry representative confirmed to Metro the charges against the board were stayed just last week.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit, which investigates police-involved incidents that result in serious injury, also criminally charged three Ottawa police officers over their handling of the explosive device, but those charges were also stayed.



On Monday, Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau asked the OPP to look into the incident after receiving a letter from Michael Edelson, a lawyer for one of the officers investigated by the SIU.



Bordeleau did not discuss the content of the letter, but Metro has learned that it suggested senior members of the Ottawa Police Service gave misleading information to the SIU.



The OPP agreed to take on that investigation Tuesday.

OPP spokesperson Sgt. Peter Leon confirmed the force was launching an investigation, but could not say how long it would take

“We will certainly carry out a thorough and detailed investigation,” he said. “At this point it’s very much in the beginning phase and the investigation will take as long as it takes.”

The letter also copied Attorney General and the Minister of Community Safety Yasir Naqvi and Correctional Services Minister Marie-France Lalonde.

Lalonde’s press secretary Yanni Dagonas confirmed they had received the letter, but had no comment.