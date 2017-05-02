OPP agree to take on investigation for Ottawa Police

The Ontario Provincial police have agreed to take on an investigation that Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau requested on Monday.

OPP spokesperson Sgt. Peter Leon confirmed Tuesday morning that the force had received Bordeleau’s request and would look into it. He could not say how long it would take.



“We will certainly carry out a thorough and detailed investigation,” he said. “At this point it’s very much in the beginning phase and the investigation will take as long as it takes.”



Bordeleau has asked the OPP to investigate after claims senior officers provided misleading evidence in an investigation into three officers involved in a training accident in 2014.



Metro has learned those concerns were raised by one of those officer’s lawyers in a letter he sent to Bordeleau on Monday.

Bordeleau issued a statement Monday, saying he was aware of someof the allegations but wanted a thorough review.

“Some of the allegations in the letter were already known to the OPS and I initiated chief's complaints after the staying by the Crown of the SIU criminal charges. Those chief's complaints have been under active investigation.”



Bordeleau also said he felt it prudent to bring the matter forward and have another review of the case.

“Based on new information in the documentation and in the interest of transparency, I have contacted Commissioner Vince Hawkes of OPP, earlier today, and asked that all aspects of this matter be investigated by his police service.’