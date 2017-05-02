Ottawa cycling advocates aren't impressed by Elgin redesign proposal

A cycling advocacy group is calling the Elgin Street redesign a “missed opportunity.”

The proposal, which the Ottawa transportation committee will consider on Wednesday, includes a speed-limit reduction to 30 km/h, wider sidewalks and raised intersections. The number of on-street parking spaces would also fall, from 122 to 90, and flexible street space, for parking and patio use, would be added.

Bike Ottawa says the proposal fails to provide safe biking infrastructure.

“If you want to have a mass uptake of cycling —which is what you need in a dense city core; there’s only room for so many cars downtown — you really need to provide a grid of safe, protected infrastructure,” said Heather Shearer, vice-president of Bike Ottawa. “And on Elgin, this was an opportunity that was missed, to link up some of our existing streets and start creating that grid.”

The city has said that there’s not enough room on Elgin for segregated bike lanes and that the proposed 30 km/h speed limit reduction is in part for cyclists benefit.

But Shearer said that’s not enough.

“If you look at the graphics the city has posted, you see an image of a cyclist with a bus behind him,” she said, “and that’s just not a situation very many people are comfortable in.”

Shearer added that drivers in shared lanes end up waiting for cyclists. She said that segregated bike lanes, which would give everyone a “place where they belong,” would help traffic flow better.