Ottawa Senators games may be causing more stress than you realize

A late loss in double overtime might literally break your heart, according to an Ottawa physician.



Dr. Elizabeth Shouldice, an emergency-room doctor from Ottawa’s Queensway-Carleton Hospital, said that heart attacks and other major stress-related health issues can be brought on by the vicissitudes of the NHL playoffs — though such cases are rare.

“I have seen several patients come in related to their favourite team,” she said. “I have seen a couple patients need cardiac monitoring.”



When online ticket seller StubHub asked Canadians to report their stress levels during playoff hockey, 37 per cent of Ottawans said that watching games was taking an emotional toll.

“When the games are ongoing and we have patients in the department, you can see patients who are having stress responses to the games,” Shouldice said. “It’s usually hockey in Ottawa. The Blue Jays last year were really stressful for people.”



She said that people need to bear in mind the long-term impacts of such a potentially long-term ordeal as an extended NHL playoff run.

“I fully expect the Ottawa Senators to be playing well into June, and we need to pace ourselves,” she said.



She said that, during the playoffs, viewers might have a few more drinks than they normally would, miss out on sleep and alter their diets.

“If you’re suddenly having a lot of nachos and wings, than that’s something you have to keep a close eye on,” she said.

And if you do find yourself yelling at the television or throwing things around your living room over a missed call, Shouldice recommends it might be time step back.

“If you’re really finding the stress is making you behave in ways you wouldn’t normally, then perhaps it’s time to turn off the game or talk to your family doctor.”