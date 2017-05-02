Snowbirds set to fly over downtown Ottawa Tuesday

After weather stopped Monday’s flight Canada’s Snowbirds and France’s national air demonstration team will do a joint flyover of Parliament Hill Tuesday morning.



Canada’s Snowbirds and the Patrouille de France will fly over the hill and downtown Ottawa at about 10:45 a.m. this morning

The teams were set to do a fly-by on Monday morning, but bad weather pulled a plug on that flight. They were then set to streak across the sky at 9:45 a.m., but the flight was delayed an hour.

The teams will fly west to east in a 17-plane formation. The Snowbirds will have nine jets in the air and the Patrouille will have eight, with two photo-chase aircraft following.