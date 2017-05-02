News / Ottawa

Snowbirds set to fly over downtown Ottawa Tuesday

Snowbirds joined by French air demonstration team for fly-by that had been delayed by weather.

The snowbirds fly over Southern Ontario in this file photo.

After weather stopped Monday’s flight Canada’s Snowbirds and France’s national air demonstration team will do a joint flyover of Parliament Hill Tuesday morning.

Canada’s Snowbirds and the Patrouille de France will fly over the hill and downtown Ottawa at about 10:45 a.m. this morning

The teams were set to do a fly-by on Monday morning, but bad weather pulled a plug on that flight. They were then set to streak across the sky at 9:45 a.m., but the flight was delayed an hour.

The teams will fly west to east in a 17-plane formation. The Snowbirds will have nine jets in the air and the Patrouille will have eight, with two photo-chase aircraft following.

After flying over Ottawa the teams will fly over downtown Montreal at about 11:15 a.m.

