Snowbirds set to fly over downtown Ottawa Tuesday
Snowbirds joined by French air demonstration team for fly-by that had been delayed by weather.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
After weather stopped Monday’s flight Canada’s Snowbirds and France’s national air demonstration team will do a joint flyover of Parliament Hill Tuesday morning.
Canada’s Snowbirds and the Patrouille de France will fly over the hill and downtown Ottawa at about 10:45 a.m. this morning
The teams were set to do a fly-by on Monday morning, but bad weather pulled a plug on that flight. They were then set to streak across the sky at 9:45 a.m., but the flight was delayed an hour.
The teams will fly west to east in a 17-plane formation. The Snowbirds will have nine jets in the air and the Patrouille will have eight, with two photo-chase aircraft following.
After flying over Ottawa the teams will fly over downtown Montreal at about 11:15 a.m.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman facing impaired driving charges after tractor-trailer crash on Nova Scotia highway
-
Man fights off his two attackers during assault in Dartmouth
-
'I felt like I had to hide it:' Halifax advocates launch petition for trans education in all Nova Scotia grades
-
205 Yonge Street fails to find buyer despite 'record-breaking' offer