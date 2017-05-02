Drinking-water scare at Defence Department's Carling Avenue campus

The Department of National Defense’s Carling Campus is under a drinking-water advisory until further notice.

DND operations are continuing as normal.

Recent water -sampling results showed that the campus’s drinking water doesn’t meet current Health Canada guidelines. The advisory applies to buildings 8 and 9 and affects all 980 employees on the campus.

“Even though the water quality is assessed as not posing any immediate health risk, since the sample results do indicate the potential for long-term health risks if consumed over a period of time, it was determined to be a prudent measure,” said DND spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Lora Collier.

The test results showed that the water contains higher-than-normal quantities of disinfectant byproduct and metal, according to Collier.

The likely cause was stagnant water in pipes because of low water demand, Collier said.

Public Services and Procurement Canada will flush out the water system, and the water will be re-tested.

“The advisory will be rescinded when the water is shown to be in accordance with the Health Canada quality standards,” Collier said.