Canada gets older, but cities aging slower

Walkers and mobility scooters will be more common than skateboards and tricycles, as for the first time in Canada’s history the census shows more seniors than children.



Cities are greying like the rest of Canada, but much slower as young people continue to move to the country’s major centres along with waves of immigrants from across the world.



As of last year, Canada is home to 5.9 million people over the age of 65 and 5.8 million kids under 14.

Nationally, 16.9 per cent people are now seniors. Montreal, Halifax, Vancouver, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg and Edmonton all have numbers below that and Calgary has the lowest portion of seniors of any city in the country at 11 per cent.



Laurent Martel, director of Statistics Canada’s demography division, said cities aren’t bucking the trend but instead they’re just slower along the line.

“The whole Canadian population is aging regardless of the region you’re looking at,” he said. “They will grow older.”

He said people still flock to cities for career opportunities, which is helping them move slower along the trend.



“Immigrants coming from outside the country are establishing themselves more in large cities and you have internal migration patterns.”



Kids still outnumber seniors in most major Canadian cities with the exception of Halifax where seniors have a slight edge.

All of the country’s major cities have a higher percentage of seniors now than they did five years ago when the last census was done in 2011.



Calgary has 11 per cent of seniors now, but five years ago it was 9.8 per cent. Toronto is lower than the national average with seniors making up 14.5 per cent of the population, but five years ago they made up 12.7 per cent.

Martel said this is a tipping point for the country, but the trend will only continue as more baby boomers hit their golden years.



“As other boomers get to age 65 in coming years, Canada will continue to grow older fast up until 2031 when the last part of that cohort hits 65.”

He said the changes are something policy makers everywhere will have to consider as more pressure will come on every service seniors typically use.