Cyclist struck on Elgin Street, as Elgin redesign discussed at City Hall

A woman in her 20s was struck as she rode her bike along Elgin Street during the morning rush hour.

Ottawa Paramedics responded to a call on Elgin Street, near Somerset Street West around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the woman conscious and breathing.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The incident happened on the same day the Transportation Committee is discussing a redesign plan for Elgin Street that cycling advocates have said fails to provide safe biking infrastructure. They have called for segregated bike lanes.

The “Elgin Street and Hawthorne Avenue Functional Design Study” includes plans for wider sidewalks and raised intersections. It will also reduce the speed-limit to 30 km/h and reduce the number of on-street parking spaces from 122 to 90.