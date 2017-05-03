Flooding causing evacuations in Gatineau

More than one hundred Gatineau residents have voluntarily left their homes, as water levels have reached a 20-year high.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, 135 people have been evacuated and 68 people have taken shelter at designated shelters, managed by the Red Cross. Firefighters have made 450 checks of residents related to flooding.

The gas meters of 108 homes have had to be shut down and power has been cut in two homes.

There is no imminent threat to people’s safety, according to the City of Gatineau, so all evacuations at the moment are voluntary.

Several streets closed

According to the latest information provided by the City of Gatineau:

· Saint-Louis Street is completely closed between Moreau Street and the Highway 50 ramp, eastbound. A detour is in place via De La Gappe Boulevard to access the highway.

· Vehicles coming from east of the Des Draveurs Bridge, will not be able to access Highway 50. A detour is in place via Joseph-Bélanger Street and Gréber Boulevard.

Preventative evacuations

The City of Gatineau is asking residents from the following streets to voluntarily leave their homes:

Hurtubise West area:

- Hurtubise Boulevard West

- Campeau Street, from 28 Campeau Street to Hurtubise Boulevard West

- Sabourin Street, from 72 Sabourin Street to Hurtubise Street West

- Versailles Street, from 82 Versailles Street to Hurtubise West

Riviera area

- Riviera Street

- Saint-Patrice Street, between Saint-Sauveur and Riviera streets

- Glaude Street, between Saint-Sauveur and Riviera streets

- Saint-Paul Street, between Saint-Sauveur and Riviera streets

- Saint-Sauveur Street

Jacques-Cartier area

- Du Como Lane

- Saint-Antoine Street, from Jacques-Cartier Street to Du Como Lane

- Des Montgolfières Street

- Jacques-Cartier Street, between 1011 Jacques-Cartier and Saint-Louis Street