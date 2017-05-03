Census 2016 numbers: Ottawa aging at the same pace as the rest of the country

Ottawa is a neither a young nor an old population, but lines up with the average ages across the country.

The majority of city residents, around 70 per cent, are between the ages of 15 to 65. Seniors make up another 15 per cent of residents, and children under 14 make up 17.2 per cent.

Ottawa’s percentage of children is 16.7 per cent, a smaller number than 2011, although families in the city are continuing to have children at a rate slightly than the national average.

Between 2011 and 2016 the growth of children under 14 in the city was about 4.7 per cent. That’s higher than both the national average (4.1 per cent) and the Ontario average, which saw its youngest population grow overall by just 1.2 per cent.

Jonathan Chagnon, a demographer with Statistics Canada, said big cities like Ottawa attract young people and families for a variety of reasons.

“For young people it’s easier to move because there’s more jobs and more schooling opportunities,” he said. “They tend to stay and have children, so that’s also why the population is a little bit younger.”

To compare, the increase of children in the census area for central Toronto is much lower – only one percent in the past four years, while Vancouver’s rate is at 2.2 per cent. In Calgary, the number of children was much higher, with an increase of 17.5 per cent.

Chagnon said most people are moving out of Toronto’s downtown core to have families, where Ottawa still has room for urban sprawl within the census boundaries.

“You’ll see for example, Kanata probably has a larger growth in younger people, but it’s still inside the Ottawa metropolitan area. That’s the difference,” said Chagnon. “When families want to buy a first house, it’s easier and cheaper to go a little bit farther. You don’t see as many children in the downtown centre, same in Toronto and same in Ottawa.”

Like the rest of the country, Ottawa’s most rapidly growing population by far is seniors. Chagnon said that will have big implications for cities like Ottawa who will need to stay ahead of the needs of older residents.

“This is nothing new, this is a long trend,” he said. “You may want to be different planning, for example, if there are not as many children you may not want to build many more schools. But if there’s more seniors you may need more hospitals or other places were they get services.”

“It also has implications in that as you get older, you work less hours. At some point you will retire, so that means you may not need to go to work every day and you may not use your car as much. Your family might not need two cars.”