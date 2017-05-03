Ottawa police union questions shifting standard in officer suspensions

The head of the Ottawa Police Association wants to know why senior members of the city’s police department aren’t being suspended while under investigation.

In the past, OPA president Matt Skof told Metro, many rank-and-file officers have been suspended under similar circumstances.



Earlier this week, Chief Charles Bordeleau asked the OPP to launch an investigation after a lawyer representing one of three junior officers in the Ottawa Police Service raised concerned about how senior OPS members had acted during a 2014 investigation.



The investigation was related to a training accident that injured paramedics and officers. The province’s Special Investigations Unit eventually charged the three junior officers, but the charges were later stayed.



Bordeleau did not explain why he was asking the OPP to investigate, but Metro has learned of allegations that officers gave misleading information to the SIU investigation.



Skof said the senior members, whom the OPA does not represent, should not be treated differently than lower-ranked officers.

“We’re seeing this consistent double standard in regards to senior officers that the chief is not treating the same as officers at the Ottawa Police Association ranks,” Skof said.

He said that junior officers involved in past SIU investigations have been suspended and that he doesn’t understand why this case is different.



If the chief is unwilling to change his position, Skof said, the police board needs to consider stepping in.