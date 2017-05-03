People in Ottawa not flocking to apartments from homes

While some major Canadian cities are moving away from single family homes, they remain the roof over most people’s heads in Ottawa.



Census data released Wednesday shows that 44.4 per cent of people in Ottawa in 2016 live in detached homes down only slightly from the 45 per cent who did so five years ago during the last census.

By contrast, in Toronto and Vancouver the percentage of people living in homes dropped by several points over the last five years as more people moved into apartments.



In Ottawa, 17.4 per cent of people live in apartments over more than five stories while 10.4 per cent live in low rise apartment, both of those percentages have barely changed in the last five years.

