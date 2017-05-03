Phase 3 of Police gender audit presented to Human Rights Commission

The Ottawa Police Service confirmed that they presented Phase 3 of their gender audit to the Ontario Human Rights Commission on Wednesday.

The HRC ordered the gender audit of OPS in December 2015, following a 2012 complaint by Const. Barb Sjaarda.

The audit was split up into four phases. Phases 1 and 2 included an analysis of the OPS 2012 workforce to determine representation by gender and family status, and a review of all written and unwritten materials to examine gender-equality issues.

A report detailing the results of phases 1 and 2 was presented to the Ottawa Police Services Board on Nov. 14, 2016.

Phase 3 of the process required the force to develop new or amended policies or procedures relating to job placement and promotions. A draft human rights accommodation policy also had to be included in this phase.

The deadline to complete this work is Thursday.

The final report detailing the updated policies and procedures outlined in Phase 3 will be presented to the police board on May 16. It will then be released to the public.