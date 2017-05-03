News / Ottawa

Two men stabbed in Carlington area

Two men have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning stabbing near Merivale Road and Kirkwood Avenue

A file photo of an Ottawa police cruiser.

Metro

A file photo of an Ottawa police cruiser.

Two men have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning stabbing near Merivale Road and Kirkwood Avenue

Paramedics were called to a house on Lepage Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call of a stabbing.

They found two males in their 20s suffering from stab wounds at the scene. They were taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition, paramedics confirm.

Ottawa police have arrested one man in the incident, but no further information has been released.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Ottawa Views

More...