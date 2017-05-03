Zaphod Beeblebrox to close in May

Rumours of Zaphod Beeblebrox’s demise are unfortunately not exaggerated, as the legendary club will close its doors later this month.



In a statement posted on the Byward Market bar’s website, cited as from the bar’s team, they said despite 26 years in business they were forced to consider a closure.

“These are uncertain economic times and we have struggled to avoid a decision that will affect so many lives.”



Hints the bar could be closing have been leaking out since last week.

The statement identifies May 14 as the last date for the club and is written as a passionate thank you to all of the club’s patrons.