Groups demand federal Liberals commit long-term to LGBT refugees

A coalition of LGBT groups is asking the federal Liberals for a long-term commitment to a program that helps refugees flee homophobic persecution.



The group has had a resettlement assistance program set up with the federal government since 2011, but after an initial three-year pilot it has only been renewed one year a time.

“We’re asking our government to give us a commitment that will allow us to continue this program,” said Lisa Hébert, with Capital Rainbow Refuge, which is based in Ottawa.



Across the country, LGBT groups have supported 75 refugees. Under the resettlement program, the government funds the first three months of a refugees’ basic living expenses and the private groups fund the rest.

Hébert said LGBT refugees face special challenges that can only be properly addressed by a dedicated government program.

“The (the United National High Commission for Refugees), from the very top, supports LGBT refugee protection,” she said, “but we have to remember that when a refugee is trying to seek protection there are many gatekeepers along the way.”

Subhui, a Syrian refugee who asked not to have his name used, came to Canada as part of the program.



He was living in Dubai when authorities arrested him because, he says, of his sexual orientation. He said that, before his arrest, he had been living in fear.

“I was never my true self and spent every day expecting deportation,” he said.

He said adapting to his freedom since arriving in Canada a few weeks ago has been challenging, but he feels comfortable now.

“My life had been a rollercoaster,” he said, “and arriving in Canada felt like the last stop and sudden jolt, but then gradually coming to rest.”