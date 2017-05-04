More than 200 evacuated in Gatineau Flooding

There are now more than 240 people who have voluntarily left their homes as of noon Thursday because of flooding in the Gatineau area.

The City of Gatineau confirmed Thursday morning that 130 homes have been evacuated after water levels reached a 20-year high Wednesday.

The city has set-up two reception areas to help people who have left their homes and the Red Cross is looking after 122 people, mainly by finding them spaces in local hotels.

The city is advising residents not to cross flooded areas, as the water may be deeper than it appears.

Dozens of streets are closed. A map of the most recent closures is available on the website.

The Masson-Cumberland ferry has ceased service until further notice.

Gatineau continues to distribute sandbags to residence who require them. Since Monday, it has distributed 57,000 sandbags. It expects a new order of 100,000 sandbags to arrive Friday.

By the numbers, according to the City of Gatineau (as of Thursday morning):