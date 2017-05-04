Murray Pam's playoff wrap-up, Senators-Rangers, Game 4

The Senators lost the game and their composure after back-to-back 4-1 losses at Madison Square Garden.

1. The team will literally limp home as Erik Karlsson did not return for the third period. The Rangers peppered Karlsson with several hits throughout the first two periods. J.T. Miller may have delivered the final blow to the Senators captain, who appeared to be flexing his lower left leg after being tangled along the boards.

2. Prior to the series, Karlsson declared himself 100 per cent fit after suffering two hairline fractures in his lift heel late in the season. While the Norris Trophy finalist made a valiant claim, it’s becoming obvious that he’s playing through pain.

3. As was the case in Game 3, the Senators didn’t have an answer for the Rangers’ fourth line. Coach Alain Vigneault’s insertion of Tanner Glass in place of Pavel Buchnevich has paid dividends. Centre Oscar Lindberg netted a pair Thursday and added a single in Game 3. Whether it’s been Michal Grabner or Miller on the left side, the trio has given the Senators fits.

4. The Senators had previously been victorious in 16 of 22 games in the Big Apple. However, coach Guy Boucher didn’t receive from his team the out-of-the-gate starts required to be successful on the road. The Rangers outscored Ottawa 12-4 in the first forty minutes, including 8-3 in the second period.

5. The Senators had few scoring opportunities on this night. Kyle Turris was able to break Henrik Lundqvist’s shutout bid in the waning minutes. One issue in the series is the lack of production from several key players. Turris notched his first in the four games; Mark Stone has one goal; Derick Brassard, Mike Hoffman and Bobby Ryan have yet to tally. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has been the club’s top forward, compiling five goals, one shy of Martin Havlat’s franchise record of six in one playoff series.

6. The Rangers have led for 158:04 in the Eastern Conference Semi-Final to the Senators 4:11. Stating the obvious, the Senators must get out to a better start Saturday afternoon.

7. Boucher will definitely contemplate lineup changes. Defenseman Mark Borowiecki’s status is still unknown. Candidates to enter the lineup are Chris Neil and Colin White.