Never before seen Canadian robots unveiled in Ottawa

Nearly two-dozen research teams from across Canada were in Ottawa Thursday to show off their robotics projects.

Among the demonstrations were robots that flew, swam, moved on land and interacted directly with humans.

Alan Do-Omri, a graduate student at McGill University, showed off his self-driving wheelchair, which can avoid crowds and uses artificial intelligence to naviagte. Do-Omri’s professor, Joelle Pineau, explained the wheelchair works by automatically mapping its surroundings.

“This wheelchair is called on to move around in museums and shopping malls and universities,where of course we don’t have the control over when people are going to move, how they’re going to move,” she said. “We’re figuring out how the wheelchair should move about in a crowd of people.”

Other projects included an “avatar” that allows human-robot interaction and an underwater robot that tracks the size and movement of icebergs, currently being used off the coast of Newfoundland.

The research teams are part of the National Science and Engineering Research Council’s Canadian Field Robotics Network (NCFRN), a group that comprises private companies and academics and government agencies. They receive their funding through the National Science and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) and other public partners like the Canadian Space Agency.

The “Made in Canada: The Future of Robotics” demonstration comes as the group’s five-year federal funding agreement expires. Under the previous agreement, the network received $1 million a year for five years. They’re hoping for a similar injection of funding from the federal government soon.

“There’s little doubt today that I think we’re on the brink of an enormous transformation, societally and socio-economically, where robotics is going to have a huge place in our world,” said Gregory Dudek, a professor at McGill and scientific director of NCFRN.