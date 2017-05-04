Ontario corrections minister announces details of Ottawa's new jail

Ottawa is getting a new 725-bed jail to replace the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, in part of a wider move to reform Ontario’s correctional system.

“We know that for us to achieve this transformation, our infrastructure must improve,” Marie-France Lalonde, Ontario’s minister of corrections, said at a press conference. “This investment will increase capacity and reduce overcrowding in those communities.”

The Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) is located on Innes Road in Gloucester. There is no timeline for when or where the new facility will be built.

The OCDC has been plagued with overcrowding issues in recent years. A 2016 report said that overcrowding forced inmates to sleep on mattresses in showers. The institution’s utilization rate in 2015-2016 was 100 per cent, with a capacity of 496 inmates. The province said the new detention centre will alleviate overcrowding with an increased number of beds.

The announcement was accompanied by an independent review of the Ontario segregation system. The ministry defines segregation as holding an inmate for 22 or more hours a day with little human interaction.

“Ontario's correctional policies are inadequate and outdated,” the report said. “They are frequently confusing and overlapping. Inadequate policy undermines accountability.”

The report notes that Canada has been criticized internationally for its use of segregation, and the negative effect current segregation policies can have on vulnerable inmate populations and inmates’ mental health.

Howard Sapers, a formal federal corrections investigator who authored the review, said in a statement that “the status quo is not acceptable.”

Last year, 1,300 people spent 60 or more total days in a segregation cell. While the number of people in Ontario correctional institutions has decreased over the last ten years, the amount of people in segregation has been on the rise.