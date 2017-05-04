City of Ottawa recommends precautions as Ottawa River continues to rise

The City of Ottawa is warning residents to take precautions against the rising the Ottawa River.

The warning comes amid flooding on both sides of the river and a forecast that calls for 50 millimetres of rain on Friday and Saturday.

According to the city, 75 properties on the Ontario side have been affected. The two main areas of concern are Constance Bay and Cumberland

The city suggests moving valuables and documents to higher ground, making sure sump pumps are working and using sandbags to protect houses.

According to a city press release, Ottawa Fire Services is performing wellness checks in affected areas. Public Works and Environmental Services is also supplying free sandbags and managing drainage.

The city also recommends keeping children and pets away from open water and wading pools close to the river.