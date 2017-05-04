Refugee board update guidelines for LGBT claims

The immigration and refugee board has brought in new guidelines for LGBT refugee hearings.

The new rules outline that the board will respect trans-rights and respect people’s choice of pronoun. It also makes clear that some LGBT refugees may have more difficult proving their persecution.

Anna Pape, a spokersperson for the board said they wanted consistency in how tribunals hear these decisions.

“It’s to make sure there are some principles in place for assessments in these type of cases,” she said. “The basic goal is to promote a greater understanding.”

Among the changes are a recognition that LGBT refugees may not have lived openly about their sexual identity in the country they are coming from. Pape said it means some of the evidence hearings often rely on might not be available in these cases.