Murray Pam's playoff wrap-up: Senators-Rangers, Game 5

Senators Kyle Turris netted the game-winning overtime goal, sending the sold-out home crowd into a frenzy — and, more important, giving his club a 3-2 Eastern Conference Semi-Final series lead over the Rangers. The Senators trailed 2-0 in the first period and 4-3 with 7:12 remaining before Derick Brassard batted in the game-tying marker with 1:26 on the clock.

1. Coach Guy Boucher praised Turris' performance, "It's Kentucky Derby day. Guessing Turris was our horse."

2. The 27-year-old played a stellar game. In addition to scoring his 3rd career OT goal, surpassing Daniel Alfredsson as the playoff franchise leader, Turris was 65 per cent on draws (15-8), had nine hits and nine shot attempts while his time on ice was 24:58 — more than any other forward on either team.

3. Erik Karlsson, who missed the third period of Game 4 for precautionary reasons, was his old self. Karlsson earned three assists and led all participants in ice time, playing 31:09.

4. Clarke MacArthur and Zack Smith have been battling injuries for parts of this series garnered two helpers apiece.

5. Chris Neil entered the lineup and made his presence felt in only five shifts and 2:26 of action.

6. Neil took off after Rangers Tanner Glass floored teammate Dion Phaneuf. Neil dropped his gloves and was fortunate officials didn't hand out an extra penalty for his antics. The veteran player was given a roughing penalty, which negated the power play the Sens would have had for the Glass hit on Phaneuf, and an additional misconduct, all of which resulted in two minutes of four-on-four play.

7. How valuable was the 37-year-old Neil's insertion into the lineup? Turris said the addition was "massive.... It was the best penalty taken in a long time."

8. The Rangers have opened the scoring in all five games. Nick Holden's second tally in consecutive contests made the score 2-0 and quieted the erstwhile enthused Senators fans. But, lucky for the Canadian Tire Centre faithful, Mark Stone brought his team within one goal just 50 seconds after Holden’s goal. The first period could've been ugly.

9. Senators netminder Craig Anderson lost his angle on Holden's wrister, giving the Rangers defenceman too much space on the glove side. But Anderson was there when the Senators needed him the most, stopping a Chris Kreider breakaway and a point-blank one-timer by Mats Zuccarello.

10. The Senators have seven one-goal wins and five overtime wins in the 2017 playoffs, both franchise highs.