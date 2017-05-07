More than 800 out of their homes due to flooding

Residents on both sides of the Ottawa river tried desperately to save their homes and those of their neighbours from flooding, as water levels continued to rise Sunday.

In Cumberland, on the east side of Ottawa, Glen Roberts and his wife Catherine McKenzie Roberts came back Sunday to help their neighbours, after being forced to leave their home early Saturday morning.

Roberts had spent two days putting sandbags around his home and raising his appliances off the ground onto milk crates, but it wasn’t enough.

“It’s just hitting me that I’m homeless. I’m a homeless person,” McKenzie Roberts said, explaining that she and her husband had just finished renovating their kitchen and installing new appliances, now the kitchen is filled with six inches of water. “We just did it. That’s the thing. If it had been 10 years or something, then it would have been OK I want a new kitchen anyway, but that’s not the case.”

Across the national capital region, nearly 850 people have evacuated their homes since Tuesday, including 741 people in Gatineau.

The flooding has affected more than 500 homes.

Gatineau has been the hardest hit and military personnel have been deployed to help. By Monday, 80 personnel will be in place helping with the emergency efforts.

Gatineau city officials said Sunday that dozens of streets remain closed and more than 183,000 sandbags have been distributed in the last week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, more than 100 mm of rain has fallen in the region since May 1.

The federal government has advised its employees working in Gatineau to stay home due to the flooding.

The Treasury board issued a statement late Sunday afternoon stating that anyone who uses interprovincial bridges to get to work or works in Gatineau at all should work from home on Monday.

Meanwhile, on the Ottawa side, flooding has affected Britannia, Cumberland, Constance Bay, Dunrobin, Fitzroy Harbour and MacLarens Landing.

Ottawa activated its emergency operations centre over the weekend and fire crews were helping with evacuations in several parts of the city.